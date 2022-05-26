After six women accused a student who cycled through LSU, UL Lafayette and Louisiana Tech of sexual assault between 2014 and 2018, one of them sued those universities Wednesday, alleging that her rape would have been prevented had the institutions followed state law and communicated with one another.
The plaintiff, who filed her lawsuit under “Jane Doe,” named the boards of supervisors for the University of Louisiana System, LSU and Lafayette Parish consolidated government as defendants. Each institution received reports of sexual assaults involving the same student as he attended LSU in 2014, transferred to UL Lafayette in 2015, transferred to Louisiana Tech in 2018 and then transferred back to UL Lafayette in 2019, where he graduated in 2020.
But the lawsuit says that the accused student, Victor Daniel Silva, should not have been allowed to bounce between universities, given the sexual misconduct allegations that were piling up against him. Silva was arrested in 2015 in East Baton Rouge Parish on a count of second degree rape, but he hasn’t been charged or convicted, despite reports made against him in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Ruston.
Silva is not named as a defendant in the suit.
“Unknown to Ms. Doe at that time, from 2014 to 2018, and before Ms. Doe ever met Silva, five women had reported Silva to Louisiana public universities and law enforcement for rape and other criminal sexual misconduct,” the lawsuit states.
But those institutions weren’t talking to one another, a problem that violates a 2015 state law, the woman’s attorneys said. That law requires campuses to “communicate with each other regarding transfer of students against whom disciplinary action has been taken as a result of a code of conduct violation relating to sexually-oriented criminal offenses.”
UL system president Jim Henderson would not address the lawsuit's allegations in a Thursday statement. Instead, he called attention to another recent law that tightened sexual assault reporting requirements for colleges, saying it showed the "importance of continuous evaluation of policy and practice to protect students."
The law also calls for colleges to flag the transcripts of students who attempt to transfer schools while facing complaints about sexual misconduct so that those incidents are not missed.
"The work of the last two years to prevent power based violence on college campuses in Louisiana was informed by deeply troubling narratives," Henderson added. "A pillar of these advancements ensures effective communication between institutions and local law enforcement."
A spokesperson for LSU declined to comment on pending litigation, as did a spokesperson for Lafayette consolidated government.
Silva’s case came to light last year in a USA Today investigation, as LSU grappled with reports and legislative hearings over their failure to properly respond to reports of sexual misconduct and dating violence on campus. Officials at UL Lafayette, Louisiana Tech and LSU each denied wrongdoing in the USA Today article, saying they acted properly regarding Silva.
Silva started at LSU in 2014, where a student reported to law enforcement that he raped her. LSU investigated the report, sided with Silva and allowed him to transfer to UL Lafayette a few weeks later, according to the lawsuit.
But after Silva transferred, he visited Baton Rouge and a second woman accused him of raping her — the incident that ultimately resulted in his arrest. The lawsuit says the woman reported that Silva held her down and raped her at least three times within the span of three hours.
At that point, LSU banned Silva from campus. But LSU did not tell UL Lafayette about that incident, according to the lawsuit.
UL only found out after the arrest made the news. They placed Silva on disciplinary probation for two years and ordered him to attend behavior management sessions.
Still, in 2016, a third woman came forward and reported to the Lafayette Police Department that Silva had a video recording of them having consensual sex. She told police that when she asked him to delete the video, he tried to blackmail her, the lawsuit says.
Two years later, two more women came forward. One told Lafayette Police that Silva groped her and penetrated her against her consent in 2016, a case police referred to the District Attorney’s Office for a charging decision. The other woman told police that Silva sexually assaulted her in 2010 at St. Thomas More High School, back when they were both 14 years old, according to the lawsuit.
Neither Lafayette police nor the DA’s office shared those reports with UL Lafayette, the lawsuit states. That was another violation of the 2015 law, which required memorandums of understanding between law enforcement and universities.
Silva got a clean slate when he transferred to Louisiana Tech in 2018 without his probation being flagged on his academic record. He met Doe while working on homework, and the two studied together a few times before she went to a party at his apartment one night where a group of people were hanging out and drinking.
She drank too much alcohol to drive home, so she stayed the night at Silva’s apartment. He assured her that he would stay on the couch while she slept in his bed. But she woke up in the middle of the night as he peeled off her clothes and raped her, the lawsuit says.
“Silva’s rape of Ms. Doe...was so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive, that it effectively barred Ms. Doe’s access to educational opportunities and benefits,” the lawsuit states.
After she reported the rape to officials at Louisiana Tech, they told her that Silva had withdrawn from the university and that they had lost jurisdiction to investigate her allegation. Doe’s lawsuit alleges that Louisiana Tech was required to withhold Silva’s transcript when he tried to transfer after she made a complaint. But they didn’t, and Silva transferred back to Lafayette.
An attorney for Tech told USA Today that Silva withdrew so quickly that the university did not have time to investigate the issues, meaning the policy did not apply.
Doe’s lawsuit, which was filed in the Middle District of Louisiana, alleges that the universities violated Title IX, the federal law that prohibits institutions from discrimination based on gender. She also alleges negligence, and has requested that a jury determine damages at trial.