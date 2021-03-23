A missing 4-year-old girl in Livingston Parish has been found, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Kenslee Varnado was reported missing near the Gum Swamp Road area around noon Tuesday and was located around 3:30 p.m in a wooded area near Miller Road and Gum Swamp Road, according to a Facebook post from LPSO.
"Kenslee is being checked out by medical staff at this time," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. "She is alert & seems to be okay."
LPSO is working to reunite the child with her family, Ard said.
Lori Steele, the Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said the family lives in a rural area near waterways, and that Ard deployed all available sheriff's office resources to locate the child.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Livingston Parish and a flash flood warning in many of the surrounding parishes as heavy rain battered the region Tuesday afternoon.
Other first responders assisted with the search, Ard wrote in a Facebook post.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.