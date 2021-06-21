Today is the day vaccinated Louisianans can sign up for the chance to win $1 million along with 13 other prizes in the Shot at a Million vaccine lottery.
All residents, ages 12 and up, who have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or have received the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine are eligible to enter the sweepstakes starting at noon on Monday.
Adults who meet that criteria can enter into five drawings, one for the $1 million prize along with four drawings for the $100,000 prizes. Those aged 12 to 17 can enter to win one of the nine $100,000 scholarship prizes.
You can register for the vaccine lottery at the Shot at Million website or by calling the program’s toll-free call center at 1-877-356-1511. The call center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 8 p.m.
The deadline to be entered into at least one of the drawings is July 31st. By registering once, individuals will be entered into all current and future drawings. Since duplicate entries will be removed, entering twice will not increase a person’s chance at winning.
The Louisiana Department of Health will be responsible for verifying that all entrants have received a COVID-19 vaccination. By registering for the lottery, entrants will be give permission to LDH to access their vaccination records, according to the lottery website.
Five weekly drawings will be held starting on July 14 with the last drawing taking place on Aug. 4. The Louisiana Lottery Corporation will handle the drawings.