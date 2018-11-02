A jacking system to realign the damaged Sunshine Bridge and facilitate its repair is under construction and expected to arrive at the St. James Parish bridge next week, state highway officials said Friday.

Meanwhile, workers have finished installing the primary work platform under the Mississippi River bridge and are expected to build others over the weekend, the officials said.

Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development, said crews of about 10 people are working 24 hours a day on the bridge, which remains on target for reopening sometime in January.

“With repairs to the Sunshine Bridge well underway, we’re looking forward to keeping the momentum moving forward,” Wilson said in a statement. “We have plenty of work to do and all parties involved are working to expedite the repairs.”

The bridge was hit by a crane barge in the early morning darkness of Oct. 12 and has been shut since. A major load-bearing beam on the southwest side of the steel cantilever truss bridge was smashed.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash but, to date, have released few details of their findings. Incident reports say the barge was stuck under the bridge nearly four hours until the crane could be lowered and the barge freed.

Key question in Sunshine Bridge crash: How did it happen with height of bridge, crane known? GONZALES — A federal probe into the barge crash that has closed the Sunshine Bridge is still in its early stages but is driving toward answeri…

The Sunshine Bridge normally carries close to 25,000 vehicles per day, which is akin to the traffic load of Perkins Road at College Drive in Baton Rouge. The bridge closure has disrupted families, businesses, farmers and industries that rely on the 54-year-old bridge over the Mississippi River.

DOTD officials said they will need to replace a damaged section of steel beam that runs along the bottom edge of the supporting metal cage that surrounds the bridge's road deck.

"The jacking system will be used to realign the bridge into its original position and to allow installation of a replacement (beam), which is one of the main load-carrying members of the bridge," highway officials said in the statement Friday.

Some Ascension Parish schools set new hours because of continued closure of Sunshine Bridge The Ascension Parish school district on Monday announced new school start times and dismissal times, beginning Nov. 5, for schools on the west…

DOTD officials have previously said the damaged beam carries 1.7 million pounds of stress normally. With the barge damage to the beam, that stress has been shifted to other parts of the bridge and knocked the bridge 4 inches out of alignment, they said.

Installation of the jack system is expected to begin early next week and the bridge is expected to be jacked back into alignment between mid- and late-November.

During this time, workers will straighten the remaining beam with heat and install the replacement beam. Work crews are currently buying the steel for the replacement beam, DOTD said Friday.

Marquette Transportation, which owns the towboat that was pushing the Cooper Consolidated crane barge upriver, has said it is working with DOTD and investigators and also defended its safety record on the water.

Cooper said the crane's boom was down and in its cradle and that the company had no personnel on the barge and was not operating it at the time of the crash. A fixed pedestal on the barge is believed to have hit the bridge, the Coast Guard has said.

DOTD officials have expanded ferry hours in Plaquemine and are encouraging drivers to carpool though the Commuter Krewe ride-matching cellphone app and database. The system is a joint project of DOTD and the Capital Region Planning Commission.

Our Views: Sunshine Bridge debacle should bring reckoning for Coast Guard negligence We suspect that most Louisiana residents think highly of the U.S. Coast Guard, which is best known in this part of the world for efficiently p…