The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport could soon charge Lyft a $3 fee for each ridesharing pickup at its facility, a move that's expected to help defray losses in revenue the airport previously reaped from rental car sales.
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is expected to vote Wednesday evening on whether to green-light contract negotiations between the on-demand car service and the airport commission.
The airport also plans on establishing a curbside terminal front pickup spot as well as a designated staging area in a new cell lot. Other ridesharing apps like Uber are expected to enter into similar contract agreements.
The new cell lot, which is currently under construction, will have designated parking spaces for on-demand drivers to wait for calls. That varies from cab drivers who pay a fee of $400 a year allowing them to wait curbside for customers.
The airport currently averages between 800 and 900 ridesharing pickups a month. There is currently no fee in place.
The potential contract will bring the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport in-line with how many of its peers nationwide have adapted to the new technology. Most airports charge ridesharing companies a fee of between three to five dollars per pickup, according to Jim Caldwell, an airport spokesman.
The proliferation of ridesharing apps has eaten away at some of the airport's traditional revenue streams, like parking fees or rental car sales. The new fee, which will be added to the fare the passenger already pays, will help make up for that loss.
The new cell lot in Baton Rouge is expected to be finished by the end of the year.