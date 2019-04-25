The Baton Rouge Zoo on Thursday announced the births of two male Thompson's gazelles — the first ones born at the zoo in 13 years.

Zoo Director Phil Frost called the births a "promising boost" toward the zoo's goal to grow its herd of Thompson's gazelles.

"We encourage guests to come catch a glimpse of our newest 'tommies' soon," Frost said in a news release.

The first was born on April 9 and the second April 13 in the zoo's Africa loop. Both are progressing normally, officials said in the news release.

Thompson’s gazelles are medium-sized antelopes found in East Africa’s savannas and grasslands.

They’re known as mixed feeders, eating mainly fresh grasses during the wet seasons and more browse during the dry seasons. In the wild, a Thompson’s gazelle typically lives 10-15 years. Their current population is estimated at around 550,000 in the wild, with the greatest threats to this species being habitat modification, fire management and road development.

Thursday's announcement came nearly a month after the zoo announced the birth of a female bongo.