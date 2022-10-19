The East Baton Rouge stormwater utility fee may have appeared to die after Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome pulled her support Tuesday night, but the controversy is far from over as Metro Council members vowed to investigate how they were misled by the city-parish.
Despite Broome’s request that the proposal be removed from next Wednesday’s council agenda after a uproar over a supposed non-disclosure agreement blocking information about the fee, a public hearing will have to take place where the public and the council will be allowed to comment.
Council members said they intend to spend the week leading up to the meeting speaking with Broome, her staff members and the Parish Attorney’s Office to understand why they were told an NDA was in place between the city-parish and the federal government when there was not.
“I’m going to be making records requests, I’m going to be asking questions and digging in to understand the timeline and what led to me feeling so misled and lied to,” Councilwoman Laurie Adams said. “I need to understand what took place.”
The council on Wednesday canceled its three remaining public meetings about the fee that were previously scheduled for Thursday, Monday and Tuesday evenings.
More than half of the 12-member council has said they do not support the passage of the fee.
“It’ll be incumbent upon the administration leading up to and during that meeting to make a statement regarding how we got to the point of being requested to remove the item,” Councilman Rowdy Gaudet said.
The fee was first pitched as a solution to flooding and litter problems, but it actually serves as the city-parish's last-ditch attempt to avoid federal enforcement action, officials have said.
For more than a month, city-parish officials have declined to answer questions about why they are so urgently pushing for the Metro Council to approve the fee without a vote by taxpayers, citing an NDA with the federal government that they said concealed those conversations with federal officials.
But on Tuesday, under pressure from Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves, Broome’s administration admitted the NDA was drafted by the Parish Attorney’s Office and signed by consultants and staff members of the administration. No state or federal agency has required city-parish officials to sign an NDA, the statement said.
“The lack of transparency around the NDA is extremely frustrating and saddening all at the same time,” Councilman Dwight Hudson said. “When we ask for information from the administration or the Parish Attorney’s Office, we should be able to get clear and concise answers that we can rely on, and unfortunately, for both of those entities, I don’t feel like that happened.”
In her Tuesday evening statement, Broome blamed the confusion surrounding the NDA on the Parish Attorney’s Office.
“As the parish's chief legal counsel, we rely on the information they provide regarding the details of the NDA and its parties,” Broome wrote. “Unfortunately, an assessment of that information and that which has come to light today, has led me to the conclusion that I was misinformed regarding the federal involvement related to the NDA.”
Hudson pushed back on Broome’s claim and said he would have further conversations with her staff.
“There’s criticism to go at the Parish Attorney’s Office, I agree with that, but to totally go and try to say ‘this isn’t our fault,’ it flies in the face of what we’re seeing transpired,” Hudson said.
Other members of the council took a more tempered approach, saying they intend to talk with Broome and her staff before making any conclusions about the issue.
“I’ll value that opportunity to talk to (Broome) and gain her input before I decree what may or may not have happened,” Gaudet said.
Councilman Darryl Hurst said he was also willing to give Broome’s administration the benefit of the doubt because he’s never previously doubted Broome’s integrity.
“We don’t know where the ball was dropped, and there can be an explanation that’s healthy: that there was a miscommunication or a misinterpretation, a very strong one at that, but something that will explain why decisions were made to make sure we keep the integrity of the leadership in our city,” Councilman Darryl Hurst said.