Vanessa Guidry-Whipple, the first woman elected to Louisiana's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal and the first woman to serve as the court's chief judge, will retire when her current term ends on Dec. 31, the court announced Wednesday.
The Republican chief judge has participated in several thousand cases on the court and authored more than 1,000 opinions, according to a news release.
Guidry-Whipple, a Bourg native, was elected to the court in 1990 and became its chief judge in 2013.
After joining the court, she was elected without opposition to two additional 10-year terms, according to the news release.
The 12-judge court, one of Louisiana's five appellate courts, is domiciled in East Baton Rouge Parish and handles cases from 16 parishes across southeast Louisiana, including West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Ascension, Pointe Coupee, the Felicianas and Livingston.
Guidry-Whipple also served as an ad hoc justice on the Louisiana Supreme Court during her first term on the appellate court, authoring a 1996 opinion upholding a state law that enhanced prosecution of criminals and drug users for offenses involving drugs and firearms.
"Chief Judge Guidry-Whipple expressed that she wishes to thank the citizens of the parishes encompassing the First Circuit for placing their trust in her and allowing her the opportunity to serve as their judge on the First Circuit for the past 31 years," reads the release.
The election for Guidry-Whipple's seat and other state appellate court seats will take place Nov. 8.