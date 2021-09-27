A month since Hurricane Ida left Tangipahoa Parish reeling, many residents are still picking up the pieces.

In Pumpkin Center, a rural-suburban community east of the Livingston-Tangipahoa line, people hacked at shattered pine stumps in their yards on Monday morning, trying to break them down enough to move the debris to pickup areas. Felled power lines sagged on roads, and in some cases blocked driveways.

It's one of the few places north of New Orleans that isn't back to normal.

The hurricane moved further east than initially forecast, leaving a swath of destruction along the I-55 corridor from Lake Maurepas all the way to the Louisiana-Mississippi line. Eight feet of storm surge blew into the southern part of Tangipahoa Parish from the lake. And above La. 22, 100-plus mile per hour winds felled trees and power lines for miles on end.

Tangipahoa has made progress over the last month. But lagging debris pickups, lingering power outages and still-shaky internet show infrastructure still hasn’t fully recovered in parts of the parish.

“If you look at the parish as a whole, we’re in really good shape,” Parish President Robby Miller told the parish council Monday. “When you look at it individually, though, we still have a number of people who need help.”

One of the biggest lingering problems is internet. Charter, which provides internet services for the bulk of Tangipahoa residents, had restored just 65% of connections parish-wide as of Monday, company representative Brent Golleher told the parish council Monday. It could take until Oct. 16 to restore access for customers parish-wide.

The October deadline is “unacceptable” and “way too late,” said Miller. It can be difficult to get internet in the rural parish even in normal times, he said, and people need what connections they do have to work.

Some 280 Entergy customers in Manchac — a cluster of isolated fishing outposts and weekend homes built into Lake Maurepas’ swampy shore — still lack power. A shortage of transformers and miscommunication about where new transformers were needed snarled energy restoration efforts in the parish.

After a storm, Entergy assumes transformers that remain on utility poles are still working. But in some cases, workers would sweep an area to fine-tune repairs days after initial repairs only to realize not all mounted transformers were operable, said Al Galindo, Entergy’s regional manager for customer service.

Still, the utility company has managed to return power for 90% of Tangipahoa Parish customers. But the final 10% may be the toughest to get back on the grid.

“Historically, it’s always the 10% who are left over who’re a challenge to get their power back on,” Galindo said.

Ida’s damage outpaced impacts of any hurricane in her lifetime, said Brigette Delatte-Hyde, chair of the Parish Council and a longtime Ponchatoula resident.

Yet lessons learned from past hurricanes offered some bright spots to the parish’s recovery this time around. Trash and debris pickups that lagged in the first two weeks after the storm have picked back up, according to an Amwaste representative’s report to the council.

After Katrina, huge swaths of the area went without communication for weeks.

“If you wanted to talk to someone, you had to get in your car and drive to them for weeks,” said Delatte-Hyde.

But, a month after Ida, some 95% of AT&T customers in the parish had their landline connection back, a representative told the council Monday.

Still, Delatte-Hyde worries the parish's struggles have gone overlooked.

"Outside the state, I wonder if people know Tangipahoa Parish exists," she said.