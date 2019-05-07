GONZALES — The pilot of a tugboat that ran a large crane barge into the Sunshine Bridge last fall testified Tuesday that he should have double-checked the height of the barge and bridge before taking control of the vessels on the Mississippi River near Donaldsonville. But, he said, he assumed his master captain had everything in order.
Capt. Eugene Picquet III of Gretna told a federal panel investigating the crash that the master captain, Desmond Smith,advised him that everything was fine with the coming voyage. Smith didn't tell him how high the bridge and barge were, Picquet said, nor whether he should wait for workers to clear a visual obstruction on the barge, known as the Mr. Ervin, that had already caused Smith concerns.
Nevertheless, Picquet said, he was confident of going under the bridge based on his past experience pushing other Cooper crane barges that were lower than the bridge. He said he was more concerned with not hitting bridge piers due to the visibility troubles from the barge.
"Basically with everything that was going on, I should have made sure," Picquet testified in the second day of a public hearing conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board.
"You know, I should have asked what the air draft on the crane was," Picquet said. "That's something I should've did, that I should've took it upon myself to do by him not telling me."
Air draft is the space between the water surface and the bottom of a bridge. Smith testified Monday that he never calculated the air draft under the lower, western span of the bridge and relied on prior word-of-mouth from an unidentified Cooper employee that the company's crane barges were about 130 feet tall.
Picquet, the former second in command on the Kristin Alexis, ended up running the Cooper barge crane into the lower, western span of the bridge shortly before 1:50 a.m. Oct. 12, critically damaging major support beams and disrupting cross river traffic flows for months, according to testimony.
Commuters and commerce using the bridge daily went from a 10-minute trip to a more than hourlong detour during a shutdown that stretched on for a month-and-a-half.
Picquet had been with Marquette for just three weeks after rejoining the company following a prior stint a few years earlier,
At the time of the voyage under the Sunshine Bridge, Picquet was taking over a 12-hour watch from Smith in the wheelhouse of the Kristin Alexis, the Marquette Transportation tugboat pushing the crane barge.
Before Picquet came on around midnight Oct. 12, Smith testified Monday, the master captain had been talking to the owners of the barge, Cooper Consolidated, about having its employees move one of its scoop buckets on the bow. They had earlier refused to do so when the captain had picked up the crane from a dock in Convent, Picquet said.
Picquet said his shift change discussions with Smith focused on the issues around the bucket, which worsened visibility problems for the tug captains. But, he said, Smith never told him to wait for the Cooper crew to arrive and move the bucket before he tried to go under the bridge.
"When I asked him what does that mean (about the bucket crew coming), he said, 'They said for us to keep going, and they would send someone,'" Picquet said.
Picquet said typically would have checked the bridge and collected other data to develop his voyage plan but was taking over after Smith had already gotten under way with the crane barge. Picquet, who has had his master's pilot license for two years, said the crash was the first time he had ever taken over in the middle of a voyage.
Picquet said he would have expected Smith, the master captain who has ultimate responsibility for he voyage, to handle many of the details of a new voyage. But he later acknowledged under questioning from Marquette lawyers that he had authority to stop the voyage.
He also acknowledged that a voyage plan did not have the height of the crane on it and that he was required by company policy to call a Marquette port captain for assistance because of the moderate risk level associated with that particular voyage.
The height of the Mr. Ervin and other crane barges owned by Cooper and other companies were not readily available on the vessel or through measurement devices on the tugs, according to testimony by Smith and Picquet.
The pilot, Smith testified Monday, had to seek crew crane members or seek out other word of mouth to get a height figure.
Testimony is expected to resume after lunch.