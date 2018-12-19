VACHERIE — A $9.4 billion Formosa Petrochemical plant that economic development officials dubbed "the big one" earlier this year won conditional land use approval Wednesday from the St. James Parish Council, one step in easing the path for construction.
The huge plastics facility proposed for 2,400 acres of agricultural land southwest of the Sunshine Bridge has come as a wave of new or expanding industries are being proposed or built along the rural west bank of the Mississippi River.
Some residents have tried to resist the onslaught and the environmental risk they fear the facilities would bring, despite the promises of high-paying jobs, hundreds of millions of dollars in new spending, and tens of millions of dollars in new government tax revenue.
Formosa and some of the other major plants in the pipeline are being proposed in St. James' 5th District, a majority black part of the parish with small communities like Welcome, St. James and Freetown, raising allegations of environmental racism.
After more than two hours of debate and comment Wednesday night from company officials and residents and environmental activists opposed the complex, the Parish Council agreed to support the plant's construction by denying an appeal of a parish Planning Commission decision in October to back the project.
RISE St. James, an activist group, appealed that commission decision late last month, sending the matter to the council Wednesday.
FG La LLC, the Formosa affiliate building the complex, still needs several state and federal permits, and the Parish Council vote came only if FG agrees to insert a series of conditions into its final land use approval.
Among the conditions are guarantees for training programs with a preference for the 5th District and parish residents, a promise to hire one-third of its employees from the 5th District and parish residents, and a commitment to help fund an evacuation route and beautification efforts for the district.
The company must also agree to fence-line air monitors.
With the exception of the percentage requirements on hiring, FG had already publicly announced similar programs, but Councilman Clyde Cooper, who represents the 5th District, said later he wanted those conditions in the company's land use approval so FG could be held to them.
The council gave the parish administration and FG until the Jan. 9 council meeting to develop the language of the conditions, though both representatives of FG and the parish administration said they will have to research the legality of a percentage requirement for local hiring.
The seven-member council voted 5-0 with Cooper abstaining. Councilman Ralph Patin was absent.
The community activists who had appealed the commission decision had wanted the appeal hearing delayed until Jan. 9 to give people more time to prepare.
But after more than hour of debate on just that point, which included a call from Blaise Gravois, the parish director of operations, that it was time for the council to decide, the council voted but deadlocked, 3-3, on pushing the hearing to Jan. 9.
The parish designated the area where FG wants to build, north of residential areas and next to the Mosaic and AmSty chemical plants, for industrial use several years ago through a long-term planing process.
But, even with that land use designation, which is akin to a zoning district, FG needed backing from the parish Planning Commission.