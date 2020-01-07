On the same day LSU will kick off against Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, students will kick off the spring semester on the Baton Rouge campus.

And classes will be in session Monday and Tuesday, just as planned.

A university spokesperson said that the academic calendar won't change for the big game in New Orleans.

"LSU will begin the spring semester as scheduled on Jan. 13," the university said in a statement. "Students may contact their individual professors directly if they need to discuss class attendance."

A Clemson University spokesperson said its university is taking the same approach just like it's done in years past.

This will be Clemson's fourth national title game appearance since 2015, and it's hasn't altered its schedule in the past, the school said. Those championship sites have been as far away as Glendale, Arizona; Santa Clara, Calif; and Tampa, Fla.

+2 'Finish this damn thing': Former LSU players watching 2019 team with pride and appreciation Before Rohan Davey went to sleep following LSU's win over Florida earlier this season, he booked hotel reservations for the national champions…

LSU students have the good fortune of the title game being played about an hour and a half from campus.

In 2018, Georgia played Alabama in the national semifinals in nearby Atlanta, and Georgia school administrators asked professors to "incorporate flexibility" into their lesson plans.

The University of Alabama canceled class for three days in 2009 around the title game, which was held in Pasadena, Calif.

In 2015, Ohio State took the opposite stance and warned students that missing class for their championship game against Oregon could result in getting cut from a class.

No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson will face off in the championship game around 7:15 p.m. Monday.