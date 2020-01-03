Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is slated to deliver the annual State of the City address Wednesday, January 8 at 7 p.m. at the Manship Theatre in Downtown Baton Rouge.
The speech — which is free to attend and open to the public — will focus on Broome's accomplishments in her third year in office. Broome is also expected to lay out her plans for the final year of her term.
Those interested in attending can RSVP online at https://bit.ly/37AizSM.
The event will follow a similar speech to the Rotary Club at 12 p.m. Wednesday.
Broome is also expected to speak at the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations meeting at the Main Library at 7 p.m. Thursday.