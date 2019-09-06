The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has identified the two men killed in a boating accident Thursday on the upper Amite River.
Dustin Gore, 29, of St. Amant, and Trent Kelly, 27, of Baton Rouge, died in the single vessel crash, LDWF said. A 23-year-old woman in the boat survived.
The survivor told authorities they crashed their boat into a tree about three or four miles north of Bayou Manchac.
She was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the crash but put one on after agents directed her while help arrived.
A passerby rescued the woman and brought her to the Carew Harris Boat Launch where she taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge with non-life threatening injuries.
The bodies of the two men killed in the crash were discovered near the wrecked boat.
The crash remains under investigation.