The Capital Area Transit System has proposed cutting, adding and altering bus routes in an overhaul of Baton Rouge's public transportation network.
The agency will hold a trio of meetings this week to solicit public input.
CATS has proposed eliminating route 50, the Glen Oaks/Greendale circulator; route 55 down East Florida Boulevard and route 103, the airport express. A new route 15 down Blount Road would be added. Nineteen additional routes would be undergo "enhancement and restructuring," according to a CATS news release.
Residents may see the designs and weigh in Tuesday at the parks and recreation administrative building at 6201 Florida Boulevard or on Wednesday at the Downtown Development District at 247 Florida Street or on Thursday at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center at 3535 Riley Street. All meetings will be held between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.