A Zachary man has died after attempting an underwater marriage proposal in Tanzania, the man's girlfriend said in a Facebook post.
Kenesah Antoine, a Baton Rouge attorney, posted in the early hours of Friday that her boyfriend, Steven Weber, died during the couple's international trip. She said in the post he died before he reached the surface to hear her "yes."
Antoine posted video and photos of the proposal that show Weber swimming close to what appears to be the underwater windows of a tourist boat, holding up a written proposal, .
Can't see embed below? Click here.
According to WBRZ, the Department of State has confirmed a U.S. tourist's death in Tanzania but that additional details are limited.
This is a developing story.