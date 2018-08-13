GONZALES — One month after Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa was acquitted of bribery, the status of his co-defendant, Olin Berthelot, remains uncertain, at least for another 30 days.
Jeff Traylor, the lead prosecutor in both cases, is no longer handling Berthelot's case, an assistant attorney general said Monday.
Assistant Attorney General Thomas McCormick told Judge Jason Verdigets that Traylor has moved to head the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, a different section of the state Attorney General's Office from his previous post in its Criminal Division. Ruth Wisher, spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office, said Traylor's move was a promotion.
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa acquitted in bribery trial: 'I believe in the legal system'
McCormick made the announcement as he requested a 60-to-90 day delay for a conference in the Berthelot case planned Monday at the Parish Courthouse Annex. The prosecutor did not say whether he or another assistant attorney general would be handling Berthelot's case.
Berthelot and Matassa were accused of trying to bribe Gonzales City Council candidate A. Wayne Lawson to drop out of the November 2016 race against incumbent Councilman Neal Bourque.
The two were accused of offering Lawson $1,200 and a parish job, but both Matassa and Berthelot insisted the offers were help for a friend and not aimed as an enticement for Lawson to drop out.
In a plea deal with prosecutors, Berthelot, who also faced a bribery charge, agreed to testify in Matassa's trial.
Berthelot, in his testimony last month at the Matassa trial, said prosecutors offered him one of three options: a reduced misdemeanor count, entry into a pretrial diversion program in lieu of a conviction or outright dismissal.
On the stand, Berthelot detailed his part in talking to Lawson about dropping out of the race, getting him the cash he wanted and setting up the steps to expedite Lawson's withdrawal form. But Berthelot insisted none of it was an attempt to bribe Lawson, undercutting the prosecution's case.
Matassa's defense attorney Lewis Unglesby was able to have Berthelot and other prosecution witnesses call into question the credibility and motivations of Lawson and bring in statements that suggested Matassa would still offer Lawson a job and financial assistance if he continued running for office.
Prosecutors also initially had a hard time introducing recordings of the alleged bribery discussions, though presiding Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr. of the 23rd Judicial District Court read a key transcript later in the trial.
Kliebert, who oversaw the bench trial, acquitted Matassa after prosecutors rested, finding they failed to prove the defendant's actions were part of a quid pro quo deal to drop out the race.
Verdigets, the 23rd Judicial District judge assigned to the Berthelot case, said Monday he was frustrated with the prosecution's continuance request, saying the state should have been ready for the court date. He gave prosecutors only a 30-day continuance.
Steven Moore, Berthelot's defense attorney, said after the hearing that the continuance "was understandable" given the changes for the prosecution.
With Berthelot and others by his side, Moore would not say which of the three options he would seek from prosecutors, given Matassa's acquittal.
"We're making a push to ratify" the deal they had before Matassa's trial, Moore said.