As parents, students and teachers are getting ready for the first day of classes, school zones will be in full effect for drivers starting on Thursday.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the zones will be strictly enforced. The marked 20 mph zones will be in operation between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and then again between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Coppola said.
"School Crossing Guards will be out early in the morning and motorist are urged to use caution around schools and bus stops," Coppola said.
Coppola also reminded drivers that it is prohibited to use handheld devices in a school zone.