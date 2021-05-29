Nine local organizations will receive more than $100,000 in micro-grants to fight hunger in Baton Rouge, the mayor's office announced Saturday.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a Scotlandville press conference that these nonprofits will join the Geaux Get Healthy coalition to ensure "everyone has access to affordable and nutritious food to live an active and healthy life."

Roughly 137,000 residents in Baton Rouge regularly struggle to afford basic groceries, according to a data analytics platform developed by Baton Rogue-based Center for Planning Excellence and UrbanFootprint.

The Geaux Get Healthy program, which began in late 2018, works to address food insecurity by supporting organizations that distribute fresh food and educate people on how best to support their health. The program primarily focuses on seven zip codes: 70802, 70805, 70806, 70807, 70811, 70812 and 70815.

The new partner organizations will receive $175,000 combined in grants and will focus on a variety of health goals, from teaching kids about growing and preparing fresh produce to developing a community garden and improving food literacy initiatives.

“Since taking office, I have worked … to improve the health outcomes of every resident in our parish, because I recognize that our health influences every facet of our daily lives,” Broome said.

The new organizations include Scotlandville Community Development Corporation, A Kingdom Connection Changing Lives, Baton Rouge Garden Alliance, Southern Cofe, Front Yard Bikes, Perfectly Suited, Scotland Saturdays, Sweet Jones Farms and YMCA of the Capital Area — ExxonMobil Branch.

These partners will join the American Heart Association, Baton Roots Community Farm, Our Lady of the Lake/LSU Health North Clinic and Top Box Foods as members of the coalition.