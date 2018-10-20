A 28-year-old inmate escaped the jail in St. Helena Parish on Saturday and remains at-large, authorities said.
Chief of Detectives Joe Chaney said in a news release that Taylor Miller fled the Greensburg jail in an unknown direction around 1 p.m.
Miller is described as a white male with a "low hair cut" and a goatee. His last known address is 1653 Newman Road , Kentwood, LA. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a white T-shirt.
"Use caution when approaching this suspect. Suspect was incarcerated for multiple burglaries of homes and vehicles," Chaney said in the release.
Anyone with information about Miller's whereabouts should contact the St. Helena Sheriff's Office at (800) 200-4905 or (225) 222-4413.