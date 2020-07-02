East Baton Rouge city-parish offices will be closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday, but certain government services will still be available.
Government facilities that are hosting early voting for the July 11 election will be open both Friday and Saturday.
Also, garbage and recyclables will be picked up on regular trash and recycling days on Friday and Saturday. Garbage pickup will include both in-cart and out-of-cart bulky items.
The landfill will be open during normal business hours Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.