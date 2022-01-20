A feud between a strip club owner and authorities that simmered for years in a rural pocket of Louisiana's capital region has once again reached a boiling point.

St. Helena Parish sheriff’s deputies shut down a concert last weekend at Candy’s, a large nightclub that sits just east of the village of Pine Grove on La. 16. Owner Bobby Vaughn leased the venue to an unidentified man for a concert — but the event wasn’t properly permitted, according to a report filed by the deputies.

Businesses in Louisiana need permits from the state office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control as well as from local governments to serve booze at special events, like a concert.

Williams said Candy’s obtained permits for the gatherings from the St. Helena Parish Police Jury. The site didn’t get the permits it needs from the state to serve alcohol at special events, though, prompting the sheriff’s office to intervene, Williams explained.

But Vaughn disputes that any alcohol was served at the concert deputies shut down on Jan. 8.

And he says the deputies didn’t explain why they ended the event when they arrived and cleared the place out, after several similar third-party events had already happened at the venue in the week prior.

“If we'd known we had to go to the state to get a permit, we would've done it,” Vaughn said. "How can we fix the problem when we don't know what it is?"

Nude dancing was not a part of the festivities at the recent parties, Vaughn said.

It’s just the latest difficulty to befall the club, which used to be called the Oak Ridge Lounge and lies in a rural stretch between Baton Rouge and the Louisiana-Mississippi line dotted with dairy farms, timber tracts and small churches.

The Vaughns at one point sued the police jury in federal court, saying an anti-nudity ordinance passed after the club opened was unconstitutional and overly vague.

The police jury responded in 2004 by passing a new anti-nudity ordinance. Vaughn agreed the following year to drop the lawsuit and forgo seeking reimbursement for $300,000 in attorney's fees from the police jury in exchange for the panel grandfathering his club into the new ordinance.

That deal essentially vested Oak Ridge Lounge with the distinction of being the only legal strip club in St. Helena Parish.

So when a new strip club — The Mansion — opened down the highway several years later, the two establishments became embroiled in a dispute that drew in local clergy, law enforcement, the police jury and residents.

Vaughn maintained that the grandfather deal meant he alone was allowed to legally run the only strip club in the parish as groups of residents sought to shut both of them down.

Since then, the going has been rough for both clubs.

Undercover agents investigated The Mansion in 2018, pursuing tips about prostitution and drug dealing, but the district attorney ultimately declined to bring charges against its operators after cops working on the probe were found to have violated protocol.

And after rebranding in 2015, Oak Ridge was quickly raided by agents from the state office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Renamed Candy’s, the latter club has been shuttered for most of the COVID-19 pandemic. The events hosted there after the New Year marked the first time the place has opened in the nearly two years since the virus entered Louisiana.

Vaughn said leasing out the space for those parties was part of an attempt at using the establishment as a more general event space, rather than just a strip club — something that might be in the venue’s long-term future if impresarios can get permits from the state, he said.

Vaughn said he remains open still to the idea of turning the venue back into a strip club. With very few such clubs in the region, it has the potential to be a lucrative endeavor, he said.

But scrutiny from law enforcement and the public in recent years has made the place increasingly harder to maintain. If presented a chance to sell it, Vaughn said he would take it “in a heartbeat.”