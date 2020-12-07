COVID-19 has killed 503 people in East Baton Rouge Parish since the coronavirus pandemic first hit the state in March, new state health data say.

East Baton Rouge is now one of only three parishes in Louisiana that have exceeded 500 deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, breaking the threshold thanks to new data released Monday. The death tally had hovered at 499 for three days prior.

Only Orleans and Jefferson parishes have had more deaths from the virus, though, those parishes have fewer residents than East Baton Rouge, Louisiana's largest.

The new marker comes in a chaotic year unsettled by the pandemic in which the parish is also breaking records for homicides and overdoses.

New deaths from COVID-19 are creeping upward in East Baton Rouge following a rise in cases that began in early November. Nevertheless, the parish's coroner on Monday said the latest increase in deaths isn't still not close to the spike seen during the spring.

"At the peak, in March and April, we were seeing 10 or 12 (COVID-19) deaths per day," Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark said. "We're only seeing one or two deaths per day, so it's not really an upswing. Now certainly it's more than we had a month ago when we'd one death every three days."

In the spring, doctors knew less about how to treat the disease and the virus struck the elderly and most vulnerable, state data show. East Baton Rouge had a larger spike in coronavirus cases this summer, but a greater share were young people whose risk of death from the virus is rare.

Clark said every COVID death he's seen has involved people with underlying health conditions, with the exception of one.

The virus also continues to kill a greater share of the parish's Black residents relative to their overall population. Nearly 55% of the COVID-19 deaths are of African-Americans, though they comprise 47% of the parish's more than 440,000 residents, state health and federal census statistics show.

Despite the relatively high total number of deaths in East Baton Rouge, deaths remain relatively small compared to the parish's population. On a per-capita basis, the COVID-19 death toll in East Baton Rouge Parish remains well below the per-capita rates for the state, many other large parishes in the state and many neighboring parishes in the region.

West Baton Rouge Parish's per-capita death rate is 45% greater than East Baton Rouge's, for instance, though West Baton Rouge has had less than a tenth of the number of COVID-19 deaths as East Baton Rouge has had.

East Baton Rouge's COVID-19 death toll is also well behind leading chronic killers in the parish such as cancer, which killed an average of 2,224 people per year between 2013 and 2017, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.

Clark has also recently sounded the alarm about other kinds of deaths that have hit major markers in 2020 amid the pandemic. In a Facebook post on Dec. 3, Clark noted that so far this year, his office has investigated 220 overdose deaths.

While overdoses in the parish have been on a rise for several years, the total in 2020 is nearly double last year's previous all-time record of 128. He said the new mark makes "2020 the deadliest year on record for overdoses in East Baton Rouge Parish."

Clark told The Advocate Monday that he thinks the early lockdowns from the coronavirus and other stressors from the pandemic may have played a role in that increase.

People were deprived for a time from medical and personal support networks that could help keep them off drugs, he noted.

Stress may have also led some to use drugs, Clark said, while dealers of illicit drugs may have spiked their product with the potentially deadly fentanyl due to supply lines constrained by quarantines. This year's overdoses have been predominantly due to illegal fentanyl use, he said.

"I think there's a lot of, a lot of different, you could say, COVID-related issues that have led to the huge increase in overdoses," Clark said.

At 2020's end, Clark said, he plans to analyze the parish's death statistics in depth and see how they compare with previous years'.