A house in the 2400 block of University Club Drive in Baton Rouge caught fire Monday night, according to a St. George Fire Department report.
The owners evacuated the home before firefighters arrived and no one was injured.
The fire department was on scene at 11:29 p.m. and discovered an outside kitchen chimney structure burning.
The fire was contained to the chimney and attic and under control by 12:17 a.m. Tuesday. The home sustained light smoke damage.
The report said the fire was caused by radiant heat or flue gas impingement upon combustible framing materials.