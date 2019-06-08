Residents of one southeastern neighborhood in East Baton Rouge Parish face a much longer commute home for next six to eight months due to the city-parish's closure of a bridge in a neighborhood near Episcopal High School.
The two-lane bridge, which crosses over Jones Creek along Woodland Ridge Boulevard, is being shut down for upgrades and structural repairs. Until the city-parish creates an alternative route for residents in the Woodland Ridge subdivision, some of them will have to take a more than 4-mile detour route from the west side of the closed bridge to the east side.
"It's going to be a huge inconvenience, especially with the school being by the bridge, but it had to be done," said Tracey Kelleher, president of the Woodland Ridge Neighborhood Association. "That bridge seriously needs fixing."
Residents don't anticipate the closure being that much of a problem during the first three months of the closure, which started Monday, since school is out for the summer at Episcopal.
However, when the private school's approximately 950 students return this fall, streets will become congested in the area since there's only one way to access the campus.
Episcopal has already released its own detour route for parents and school buses, funneling traffic back down Woodland Ridge Avenue, along Millbrook Drive and onto Terrell Road which intersects with Jones Creek Road.
A city-parish detour, working from the west side of the closed bridge, routes motorists northwestward on Woodland Ridge Boulevard to Harrells Ferry Road, then eastward to Jones Creek Road and south to Terrell Road. The route all the way back to the east side of the bridge covers 4.3 miles.
"It's going to be different, but not anything our people can't manage," said Hugh McIntosh, Episcopal's head of school. "This is going to be a little bit out of the way but not something we have to worry about."
Officials from Episcopal and residents in the community all said the bridge is in desperate need of the upgrades.
The bridge will be shut off to traffic for at least the next six months — eight at the longest.
Fred Raiford, the city-parish’s transportation and drainage director, said the Woodland Ridge bridge is 33 years old and one that has been a source a minor issues over the years.
The approximately $1.9 million the city-parish is spending to replace the bridge involves swapping out its wood pilings with concrete ones that have a longer shelf life, and expanding the bridge's width to add room for pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
"When we finish this time, we shouldn’t have to shut it down for any reason," Raiford said.
Aware of the inconvenience the closure would cause, Raiford said the city-parish held public meetings with residents and school patrons beforehand to inform them of the circumstances. He has received approval from the parish's parks and recreation system to build a temporary detour route through Forest Community Park — which will cut some time and distance from the detour the city-parish had outlined last week.
Raiford said it will take up to 30 days for the city-parish to overlay the temporary path through some of the wooded area in Forrest Community Park with limestone. That route will only be accessible to cars, not school buses or commercial trucks.
In anticipation of the increased traffic flow at the Terrell and Jones Creek intersection, the city-parish also re-stripped the road and added signage to better accommodate traffic flow.
"I timed all of this so it wouldn't be that much of an impact," Raiford said.