Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has a considerable lead over her challengers in this year's mayoral race, but it's not enough to avoid a run-off, according polling results released Wednesday by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

The poll, conducted by JMC Analytics, suggests that Broome, a Democrat, will likely face off against former state Rep. Steve Carter or Metro Councilman Matt Watson, both Republicans, in a run-off election in December.

The BRAC poll has Broome in the lead with 41%, Carter in second with 14% and Watson in very close third with 13% of the support. At least 6% of the people polled said they would support State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a Democrat, and 19% said they were still undecided.

Local businessman Jordan Piazza, a Republican, attorney E. Eric Guirard, an Independent, and newcomer Frank Smith, also a Republican, polled at 4%, 2% and less than 1%, respectively.

JMC Analytics conducted its "hybrid" automated polling on September 29 and 30 on a sample of likely registered voters in East Baton Rouge Parish. According to the poll results, 54% of the phone numbers called were landlines and 46% were cell phone numbers. There were 898 completed responses to the six poll questions.

The poll's margin of error was 3.3%. The demographic breakdown of the respondents was 55% white and 42% black, while party affiliation for the respondents was 52% Democratic, 30% Republican and 18% registered as Independents.

The geographic breakdown of the respondents was as follows: 7% from Baker, 9% from Central, 6% from Choctaw, 7% from the Garden District, 16% from the Highland/Perkins area, 20% from the inner city precincts, 11% from Midcity, 17% from southeastern precincts in the parish and 6% from Zachary.