Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has a considerable lead over her challengers in this year's mayoral race, but it's not enough to avoid a run-off, according polling results released Wednesday by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
The poll, conducted by JMC Analytics, suggests that Broome, a Democrat, will likely face off against former state Rep. Steve Carter or Metro Councilman Matt Watson, both Republicans, in a run-off election in December.
The BRAC poll has Broome in the lead with 41%, Carter in second with 14% and Watson in very close third with 13% of the support. At least 6% of the people polled said they would support State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a Democrat, and 19% said they were still undecided.
Local businessman Jordan Piazza, a Republican, attorney E. Eric Guirard, an Independent, and newcomer Frank Smith, also a Republican, polled at 4%, 2% and less than 1%, respectively.
Since his late entry into the race, former GOP state Rep. Steve Carter has raised $200,000 for his bid to be East Baton Rouge's next mayor-pre…
JMC Analytics conducted its "hybrid" automated polling on September 29 and 30 on a sample of likely registered voters in East Baton Rouge Parish. According to the poll results, 54% of the phone numbers called were landlines and 46% were cell phone numbers. There were 898 completed responses to the six poll questions.
The poll's margin of error was 3.3%. The demographic breakdown of the respondents was 55% white and 42% black, while party affiliation for the respondents was 52% Democratic, 30% Republican and 18% registered as Independents.
The geographic breakdown of the respondents was as follows: 7% from Baker, 9% from Central, 6% from Choctaw, 7% from the Garden District, 16% from the Highland/Perkins area, 20% from the inner city precincts, 11% from Midcity, 17% from southeastern precincts in the parish and 6% from Zachary.
Here's what Baton Rouge mayoral candidates said about coronavirus, St. George, policing at our forum
With topics ranging from policing and flood protection to St. George and the coronavirus pandemic, the six top candidates for mayor-president …