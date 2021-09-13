Two more Hurricane Ida-related deaths were confirmed in East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in Louisiana to 28.
Both of the newly-confirmed deaths were caused by excessive heat during power outages.
Category 4 Hurricane Ida knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in southeast Louisiana. An excessive heat advisory was issued for multiple days after the storm made landfall.
East Baton Rouge parish coroner has confirmed 2 storm-related deaths: the deaths of a 69yo male and an 85yo female. Both died due to excessive heat during an extended power outage. This brings the number of #Hurricane_Ida deaths to 28 & the number of heat-specific deaths to 12.— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) September 13, 2021
A 69-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman both died in East Baton Rouge parish due to excessive heat, according to the Monday report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
It was not immediately release if the man and woman died together or when they died.
- Reported Sept. 13 - Woman, 85, excessive heat during power outage, East Baton Rouge
- Reported Sept. 13 - Man, 69, excessive heat during power outage, East Baton Rouge
- Sept. 8 - Man, 64, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans Parish
- Sept. 8 - Woman, 74, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
- Sept. 8 - Man, 79, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
- Sept. 8 - Man, 65, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
- Sept. 8 - Man, 73, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
- Sept. 8 - Man, 68, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
- Sept. 8 - Man, 64, heat and potential lack of oxygen during outage, Orleans
- Sept. 8 - Woman, 70, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
- Sept. 8 - Woman, 65, excessive heat during power outage, Orleans
- Sept. 8 - Man, 24, carbon monoxide poisoning, Orleans
- Sept. 8 - Man, 44, carbon monoxide poisoning, Orleans
- Sept. 7 - Man, 71, lack of oxygen during outage, St. Tammany
- Sept. 7 - Man, 68, fell from roof while making repairs, St. Tammany
- Sept. 4 - Man, 74, heat and lack of oxygen during power outage, Orleans
- Sept. 4 - Man, 84, nursing home evacuee, Tangipahoa
- Sept. 3 - Man, 61, nursing home evacuee, Jefferson
- Sept. 3 - Man, 59, carbon monoxide poisoning, St. John the Baptist
- Sept. 2 - Woman, 54, carbon monoxide poisoning, Jefferson
- Sept. 2 - Woman, 23, carbon monoxide poisoning, Jefferson
- Sept. 2 - Male, 17, carbon monoxide poisoning, Jefferson
- Sept. 2 - Woman, 65, drowning, Jefferson
- Sept. 1 - Man, 77, nursing home evacuee, Orleans
- Sept. 1 - Man, 52, nursing home evacuee, Terrebonne
- Sept. 1 - Woman, 59, nursing home evacuee, Jefferson
- Aug. 30 - Man, 25, drowned in vehicle, Orleans
- Aug. 29 - Man, 60, tree fell on house, Ascension
This is a breaking post and will be updated.