An apartment complex for elderly and disabled people that flooded in August 2016 will reopen next year, thanks to a federally funded loan.

Livingston Manor is a 45-unit apartment complex subsidized by the U.S. Department to Housing and Urban Development. After the flood, the complex's elderly residents scattered, because they had a hard time finding apartments in Livingston Parish they could afford on their limited social security incomes.

The apartments have sat vacant since the 2016 flood, because the property owner had difficulty financing the gap between the uninsured loss and the $1.5 million price tag to rebuild, said Alan Brockman, president of Sunquest Properties, that manages the apartments, said in a news release.

A program administered by the Louisiana Housing Corporation and funded by HUD will fill that gap with a loan. The Multifamily Restoration Loan Funding Program is targeted at rebuilding flooded multifamily housing in the parishes affected by the floods in March and August 2016.

Brockman said in the news release that former tenants will have right of first refusal to return to their apartments in Livingston Manor. The complex is expected to be complete in early 2019.

