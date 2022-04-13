The Baton Rouge bus system is paying its former CEO a $190,000 salary without any duties or title — and some city leaders say that’s unacceptable.
Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks called the situation at the Capital Area Transit system a "gross misuse of public funds." Councilman Dwight Hudson called it "awkward" and "not in the best interest of the taxpayer or the agency."
The city leaders are urging CATS to clear up the status of ex-CEO Bill Deville’s job. Several Metro Council members broached the subject of privatizing the agency in response to the controversy.
“I’m interested in seeing what Uber can do with $33 million,” Councilwoman Jennifer Racca said.
The agency reached a breaking point Monday when the Board of Commissioners met to terminate Deville’s contract and appoint an interim CEO.
That plan was thrown into disarray when Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole spoke before the board as a private citizen and advised them to create a transition plan rather than firing Deville outright and risking litigation.
Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, the council’s representative on the board, advocated a similar plan during the meeting.
The remaining members of the board balked at the suggestion that Deville should remain CEO. So, they settled on a compromise of sorts: stripping Deville of his title and duties but allowing him to remain with the agency until his contract expires in September 2023.
Deville is paid $190,819 annually by the taxpayer-funded agency, according to Louisiana’s Division of Administration.
Chief Operating Officer Dwana Williams was named the interim CEO. Williams is currently paid $145,994.94, according to the Louisiana Division of Administration. A possible pay raise coinciding with her promotion is “under negotiation,” CATS spokesman Theo Richards said.
Cole was only advocating for the board to pause and consider its transition plan between agency leaders, he said.
“I don’t want to be as critical of the decision they made last night as I was critical as to what I was hearing they were going to do,” Cole said. “I hadn’t seen or heard where there was a real and significant reason to terminate.”
Deville’s contract with CATS stipulates that he can only be terminated for cause, according to a copy of the contract provided by CATS. The terms require Deville to follow CATS policies, conduct himself and agency business ethically and be a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars.
Coleman called the board’s vote “an emotional decision,” despite voting in favor of it herself.
“We all fall short at some point, but I believe it could have been done a better way than it was done,” Coleman said. “You’re stripping, you’re still paying, you want a transition. You don’t know what you want. You’re all over the place.”
It’s unclear if and when Deville will be given another job at the agency.
Kahli Cohran, board president, told media after Monday’s meeting that Deville’s role will be defined at a later date. Cohran did not respond to multiple requests to elaborate what that role will be and when it will be defined by the board.
“Obviously, you weren’t prepared for the meeting,” Moak said in response to Cohran’s assertion that Deville’s role would be defined later on.
Board Vice President Linda Perkins said Deville’s contract should have been terminated on Monday and was the only vote against stripping him of his position.
“I don’t have a clue what the board has in terms of what comes next,” Perkins said. “I don’t think they have a clue either.”
Banks noted the apparent lack of preparation by the board heading into Monday’s meeting.
“(Deville) made a fool out of the board,” Banks said. “It’s a bad look. It does not increase our confidence in the board.”
Commissioners Johnathan Hill and Peter Breaux both said the board would likely take action on the matter next week, although they didn’t know what possible role Deville could be given. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.
Deville was named the agency's CEO in the spring of 2016. He marked his sixth anniversary as head of the bus system Sunday.
While CATS has seen improvements in service during that time, Deville’s tenure was marred by a steady stream of controversies.
The board called the special meeting following weeks of turmoil at the agency after a positive drug test of the system's comptroller for methamphetamine leaked to the public.
Coleman called for an emergency council hearing about CATS' drug policy at Wednesday's meeting, but she deleted the item because of the ever-expanding scope of the agency's troubles, she said. An item for a new, broader discussion by council members will be introduced soon, she said.
Mark Armstrong, spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, said her administration was leaving the situation at CATS to be resolved by the council and the board.
“CATS is in the hands of the Council and the CATS board,” Armstrong said. “We trust, at the end of the day, they’re going to find the right outcomes for this situation.”
Metro Council does not have direct control over CATS, but it does appoint all nine members of the CATS Board of Commissioners. The agency CEO reports to the board, which oversees operation of the system.
Hudson, Racca and Councilman Aaron Moak each suggested some level of privatization as a solution to the agency’s dysfunction.
Hudson said an external management agency could be brought in to oversee the day-to-day operations of the agency.
“The board needs to look at all options, but bringing in a management company that can oversee the operation of the organization, that has a track record of doing that with public transit, I think would be a really positive thing for public transportation in this parish,” Hudson said.
Moak advocated for a similar model of private management.
“Tomorrow, (Deville) could be driving a bus for $190,000 per year,” Moak said. “It’s a joke, and it’s got to be fixed.