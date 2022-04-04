Louisiana transportation officials have identified 10 potential sites for a new Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge.
The sites range from one five miles south of the existing Mississippi River bridge in Port Allen to one five miles north of the Sunshine Bridge in Donaldsonville.
Seven of the bridge sites are Iberville Parish, two would connect East and West Baton Rouge Parishes and one would be in Ascension Parish.
Leaders hope to trim the list down to three options by May.
