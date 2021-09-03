Spotted in Baton Rouge: a baby giraffe.
On Tuesday, a female reticulated giraffe became the 21st born at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.
She hasn’t yet been named.
Zoo spokeswoman Robyn Lott said BREC staff will submit their suggestions, whittle them down to the top three and then ask the public to vote for the final pick.
Born to 8-year-old second-time mom Rosie and 15-year-old father Rowan, the calf “appears to be progressing as expected,” zoo spokeswoman Robyn Lott said.
The last time BREC’s zoo welcomed a giraffe into the world was on Dec. 26, 2019, with the birth of Burreaux.
Giraffes generally gestate for about 14 to 17 months. At birth they tend to weigh between 100 and 150 pounds and standing up to 6 feet tall. They also hit the ground walking, albeit awkwardly.
Endangered in the wild after generations of poaching and humans encroaching on its natural habitat of grasslands and open woods in central and southern Africa, reticulated giraffes can life to about 20 years old in captivity, BREC says.
In the past 30 years, according to conservationists, the wild giraffe population has plummeted by 40% to 68,000.
While the mortality rate for giraffes younger than six months is 50%, Baton Rouge Zoo Director Phil Frost said the newborn calf is in good hands with BREC.