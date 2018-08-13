BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight announced Monday to the Baton Rouge Press Club that she will leave the recreation and parks agency when her contract finishes, which is in early 2019.

The BREC Superintendent said she will remain in her role for as long as the board of commissioners wants her, and she committed to help whoever replaces her with the transition into her job. McKnight said she expects the commission to search nationally for her replacement. And she said she hopes they could appoint her replacement by the end of this year.

Despite missteps in push to move Baton Rouge Zoo, BREC board still backing Carolyn McKnight Despite a bruising battle in her failed attempt to move the Baton Rouge Zoo and a previous declaration that it had to relocate or it would die…

McKnight joined the agency in 2012 and said she has planned for years to exit upon the expiration of her contract in late January 2019. Her announcement came after a tumultuous year at BREC, in which the agency took heat from multiple segments of the community over a failed proposal to move the Baton Rouge Zoo.

McKnight denied any idea, though, that her decision to retire was motivated by the outcry over the zoo debate and the calls from some political leaders for her to step down. She said she hopes to spend more time with her family, especially her grandchildren, in Texas when she retires.

“Probably my proudest moment is the work we did during the 2016 flood event,” McKnight said, referencing the BREC mobile units at emergency shelters, emergency camps to keep children entertained while their parents dealt with flood recovery, debris pickup sites at BREC parks and more.

+8 Baton Rouge Zoo loses accreditation; inspectors cite animal escapes, outdated facilities The Baton Rouge Zoo has lost its 40-year-old accreditation from the national Association of Zoos and Aquariums, an honor that zoo officials ha…

One of the biggest challenges for McKnight’s replacement will be the future of the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Park. McKnight committed to keep the zoo at its longtime north Baton Rouge home earlier this year after residents from north and south Baton Rouge united in opposition to McKnight’s plan to move the zoo to the Airline Highway state fairgrounds.

The zoo recently lost its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. BREC officials are reviewing proposals from 10 design firms who have asked for the contracts to master plan for improvements to Greenwood Park and the zoo. But BREC previously estimated a $150 million price tag to rebuild the zoo and expand Greenwood Park, and the next BREC superintendent might face a significant fundraising challenge.

“The person coming behind me will need to pick up the baton,” McKnight said. “They will have a clear path forward.”

+2 11 stolen golf carts, other thefts among 'significant deficiencies' identified in BREC audit Baton Rouge's recreation and parks agency suffered through four noteworthy thefts over the past two years – including 11 golf carts worth $16,…

Check back later for more.