An LSU student was arrested Saturday on a count of third-degree rape at on-campus housing, arrest records say.
LSU Police were flagged down Saturday by the victim, who said that on Friday night she went to meet the suspect, Daniel Cressy, whom she had been friends with for more than a year; she said they met at his room in the Oxbow Hall in the Nicholson Gateway Apartments on the LSU campus, the affidavit of arrest says.
Cressy began touching the victim, who resisted, before sitting on her, pinning her down and forcing her to have oral sex, the arrest report says.
The victim was able to leave the room and contact LSU police.
Cressy was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on a count of third-degree rape.