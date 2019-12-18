The city-parish's parks and recreation system has sold 52 acres of undeveloped land along Nicholson Drive, paving the way for a new subdivision development in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish.

BREC, in an unanimous decision by its Board of Commissioners Wednesday night, is receiving $4.6 million in the sale of the vacant land officials call Woodstock Plantation.

BREC opted to sell the undeveloped tract because it served no purpose for their recreational needs, officials said.

The board first approved notice of the sale in January before soliciting bids in March. Officials said four bids were received and the board awarded the sale to Charles "Windy" Gladney, Jr. with Burbank Highlands, LLC — the highest of the four bidders.

Efforts to reach Gladney were unsuccessful.

But, according to site plans Gladney submitted to the city-parish's Planning Commission back in July, he intends to build a new single-family residential community that will include more than 200 homes. The subdivision will abut the University Club subdivision also located along Nicholson Drive (Highway 30) just outside of the St. Gabriel city limits.

In a separate vote Wednesday, the board also agreed to a $5,000 salary bump for Superintendent Corey Wilson, who will now earn $175,000 annually, retroactive from Aug. 10.

Wilson is also getting a 3% raise in January. The board approved the pay increase after a short executive session during Wednesday night's meeting to discuss Wilson's performance and competence roughly a year into his appointment as the head of the parks system.

Wilson's predecessor, Carolyn McKnight, was earning $157,000 a year when she left.

Commissioner Rossie Washington said the raise would bring Wilson's pay up to the minimum standard given in a recent compensation study BREC commissioned.

BREC spokeswoman Cheryl Michelet said the parks and recreation system has an independent study of its pay rates performed every three years to ensure salaries are in line with those of similar organizations.

Any salaries found to be below market levels are then presented to the board for possible pay increases — as Wilson's was Wednesday night.

"When the compensation study was approved, all of the recommended salary levels were increased and employees who fell under the minimum of the salary scale were brought up to that level — except for the Superintendent," she said in an email Thursday morning. "The Commission rectified that last night. The other salaries were increased August 10 and that is why they voted to make it retroactive."