East Baton Rouge Parish has pinpointed the neighborhoods it will prioritize for storm debris pick-up in the coming weeks as the region continues to recover from an icy winter storm that blocked rights-of-ways with snapped branches and downed trees.
The city-parish began its "woody waste" clean-up efforts Wednesday in what it has dubbed "Priority 1": the Sherwood area located north of Interstate 12 and south of Florida Blvd., between Airline Highway and Sherwood Forest Blvd.
After the debris there is picked up, the city's contractor, DRC Emergency Services, will move on to the neighborhoods in the next priority zone: 100 Oaks, Southdowns and Pollard Estates.
The parish-wide cleanup effort includes six priority zones in total and is expected to take four to six weeks to complete, according to Kelvin Hill, who oversees the public works departments at City Hall. The prioritizations were made after inspectors hired by the parish fanned out to evaluate the storm's damage.
The remaining four priority groups include: Kenilworth, Walden, Magnolia Woods; Monticello, Villa del Ray; Stevensdale; and Highland Creek.
"When we did our assessments, we saw more woody waste damage there than anywhere else in the parish," Hill said. "These are areas that have pine trees that are quite old that were highly affected by the storm."
Republic Services, the parish's regular waste removal contractor, is also picking up storm debris on its normal routes. That's a departure from the clean-up efforts following Hurricane Delta, when the city-parish initially relied on DRC, and later brought in Republic after residents criticized the municipality's slowness.
Residents should cut their tree debris into 6-foot lengths and stack it in the rights-of-way for collection. Hill urged residents to stop putting woody waste in their garbage or recycling carts, noting that it isn't compressible and can cause trucks to catch on fire.
Any contractor that is independently hired for tree or shrub work has to haul off the debris they generate, Hill added.
The city-parish's contract with DRC costs about $1 million each time its activated. In order for the municipality to get reimbursed by FEMA, it needs to document and measure what's collected, Hill said. The city-parish hired Thompson Engineering to assist in its inspections and documentation.
The city-parish may add new priority zones as its cleanup progresses, and Hill urged the public to remain patient.
"If you walk outside and see a pile of woody waste, we know its still there, we're going to get to it. There's no need to flood the phone lines," Hill said.