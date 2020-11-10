A nearly 40-year-old Baton Rouge nonprofit dedicated to providing a safe place for women in abusive relationships and their children has a new home after a generous gift from anonymous donors, shelter officials said.
IRIS Domestic Violence Center, which provides emergency home and transition resources for victims of domestic violence, unveiled on Tuesday a new, far larger shelter that has been created out a former 92-room nursing home in Baton Rouge.
The IRIS moved several months ago to the new building after completing the donation valued at close $1 million in July 2019, shelter officials said. With some investment in capital and plenty of volunteer labor, IRIS's new facility received its first family in June.
"It's larger. It's more efficient. The people that work here enjoy it a whole lot more than where we were, and I'm pretty sure that the people who are here and residing for that emergency state also feel that way," said John Price, executive director of IRIS. "There's really no comparison to where were to where we are now."
The new shelter replaces a 22-bed IRIS facility that on any one day had five to eight beds unable to be used and that lacked the transitional housing, extra living space, storage and offices that the new building now offers, shelter officials said.
Price and other shelter officials led a tour on Tuesday of the facility, which serves families in a seven-parish area around in and around Baton Rouge. Those parishes are East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, Iberville and Ascension parishes.
During the tour, Price and other staff showed how one 22-room wing of the nursing home has been set aside for emergency, 45-day stays. Another 22-room wing has been set aside for transitional housing for up to 12 months for as many as six families at any one time.
That wing makes use of more rooms for a single family and has set aside some rooms for group gatherings, as women who have escaped abusive situations try to accumulate the money and other resources to find permanent housing.
Other wings are set aside for the shelter intake, clothing storage, administrative and legal services -- the shelter has a legal director and contract attorneys who handle protective orders and other matters -- and for space to allow children to be able hang out or do schooling remotely, Price and other shelter officials said.
The some of those storage rooms housed bassinets and other things needed for infants on Tuesday, while other rooms had blue jeans stacked up on a table and clothing piled on shelving and sorted by size. Price pointed out that many women who leave their abusers do so in a hurry, with few clothes and little money to take the next step forward.
Before the tour Tuesday, Maj. Todd Morris of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office presented Price with at $5,700 check in donations that sheriff's deputies raised for the shelter to help compensate for reduced funding during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Price and some of IRIS's board members explained that nonprofit considered carefully the financial impact of moving and sustaining the cost of the much larger building.
IRIS is about $1 million to $1.3 million per year operation, IRS records show. But the officials said the cost of renovating their existing shelter and the ability to provide transitional housing at the shelter instead paying for housing off site helped make the move make sense financially. IRIS receives federal funding for transitional housing.
More important, they argued that the demands being put on the old shelter called for more space, making the donation hard to not to accept. In addition to the building and 5-acre site, the donors also provided around $100,000 to help with the cost of the move, the board members said.
"I don't know that anybody would say, 'No,' to that and call it a reasonable decision," said Sheriff's Lt. Patti Freeman, an IRIS board member who leads the sheriff's domestic violence unit.