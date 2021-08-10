The Metro Council will decide Wednesday whether to ask voters to approve changes to East Baton Rouge's plan of government, including new residency rules for council members.

The proposed changes are different than those discussed previously, after a recent series of community meetings. Gone are amendments that would have reshaped the Metro Council and limited the number of terms a person could serve as mayor-president from three to two.

Instead, proposed changes now include:

Requiring a person running for a seat on the Metro Council to have lived in district he or she wants to serve for at least two years before qualifying

Adding a chief of staff to the mayor-president's administration

Extending the council's consideration process for the city-parish's annual budget by 30 days.

The residency requirements are likely in response to several legal challenges that were lodged against several current council members during last year's municipal elections.

The tweaks, which would be placed on a Nov. 13 ballot if approved by the Metro Council Wednesday, have drawn opposition and criticism from residents and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who in an email to council members this week asked that the matter be tabled until the community has more input and city-parish leaders have established more public trust in the changes.

"I certainly expect to hear some of that," Councilman Rowdy Gaudet said Tuesday.

Gaudet is sponsoring the three agenda items related to the Plan of Government changes.

"The people of this parish elected us to offer up good public policy," he said. "These ideas were vetted by community stakeholders. I feel like our citizens will have an appetite to educate themselves and make a decision for themselves at the ballot."

Gaudet essentially took up the mantle of former councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, who chaired the committee that spent more than a year combing through the parish's home rule charter and recommending changes.

Although most of them involved updating outdated language, the committee suggested changes involving the city-parish's governing bodies — and that has attracted the most controversary.

For example, the committee proposed shrinking the number of metro council members. Then a proposal was introduced last year to add an at-large member that would prevent tie votes from happing on the 12-member body.

Now that changes to the council and the mayoral term limits are off the table, Gaudet feels the amendments have a better chance at gaining public support following the 10 community meetings that took place over the past few months.

But Tania Nyman strongly disagrees.

The local English teacher and community advocate published a blog post this week outlining her concerns with the proposed amendments up for consideration.

"I think the implications of this need to be seriously considered and this is too rushed," Nyman said Tuesday. "People need time to carefully evaluate it — the Metro Council and citizens need more to to make sure this is in the best interest. Doing this piecemeal is not the best way to carefully evaluate the implications."

Nyman, and many others, have said changes to the home rule charter should occur all at once, instead of in individual sections, which is currently being proposed.

She also shared concerns in her blog around the timing of the election, how the proposed city of St. George could shake things up under the current proposals. She said she felt the creation of a chief of staff and changes to the job description for the chief administrative officer appears to dilute the power of the mayor-president.

The chief of staff would essentially handle policy development, community engagement and fostering relationships with council members, according to the proposed amendments.

"November 13th would be a low turnout election," she wrote. "In the midst of a pandemic with the number of Delta variant cases skyrocketing, voter participation will be even worse. The results will depend on who can control the narrative and who can turn out their voters."

In her email to Metro Council members, Broome called Wednesday's vote "premature" and agreed with Nyman there needs to be more "vetting, dialogue and transparency" around the efforts.

"Additionally, I believe we should not discount the ability to review our census data and understand the impacts of redistricting before we make such impactful changes to our plan of government," she wrote. "Change is good and it is best achieved when the voice of the people is heard and we evoke trust in the process, even if that takes more time."

Council is set to hold a public hearing on the proposed changes at its Wednesday meeting.