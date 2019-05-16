GONZALES — City police officers are looking for a 25-year-old St. Gabriel man who shot a Popeye's co-worker at his home after an apparent altercation at the fast-food restaurant, authorities said Thursday.
Christopher Holland knocked at the man's room inside the Juneau Inn about 9:35 p.m. April 20 and shot the him in the neck as he opened the door, police officers said in a statement.
Police Lt. Steven Nethken said both men had worked together at a Popeye's fried chicken restaurant and had gotten in an argument earlier in the day while at work.
The man who was shot had lived at the motel, 108 E. Railroad Ave., Gonzales; has recovered from his injuries and identified Holland, police said.
Holland, 5545 Andrews Lane, St. Gabriel, is wanted on a count of attempted second-degree murder and is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.
Holland, who fled the April 20 shooting on foot, had previously served a four-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to an aggravated battery conviction in June 2018 in Baton Rouge, court records show.
According to an arrest warrant from November 2015, Holland had attacked his former boss that August with a metal garden hoe during an argument on Gus Young Avenue in Baton Rouge.
Gonzales police officers noted that Holland had also previously been arrested in 2015 on an attempted second-degree murder count in Baton Rouge.
According to an arrest warrant, that shooting in Baton Rouge that didn't lead to injuries and prosecutors dropped that charge June 2018 after they found Holland's alibi was credible.
He told officers that he was at his then restaurant job at the time of the early morning shooting, where his boss had allowed him to sleep sometimes, court papers say.
Anyone with information on Holland’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9572.