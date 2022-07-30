More than 7 years since Kevin Bajoie died after Baton Rouge police used stun guns to subdue the Zachary man, the wrongful death lawsuit filed by his parents will continue to drag on in court after Metro Council rejected a settlement with the family on Wednesday.
Bajoie’s parents alleged in a lawsuit filed in 2016 that the stun guns contributed to, hastened or caused the 32-year-old’s death on June 20, 2015, in Scotlandville. It argues there was “no justification” for the force used against Bajoie.
The city-parish has fought that claim for six years, pointing to an autopsy report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office that attributes Bajoie’s death to drug intoxication. City officials have said police did not use excessive or unreasonable force during the incident.
The two sides agreed to negotiate shortly before the beginning of a trial scheduled in January of this year. The Parish Attorney’s Office agreed to a $125,000 payment, plus $1,177.12 in court costs, to Bajoie’s parents, Lawrence and Mabel Bajoie.
But when the settlement came before Metro Council members on Wednesday, they rejected it without any objections. The council spent about 30 minutes in a closed-door session discussing the case.
The council’s rejection of the settlement was “akin to ripping off a band aid and reopening a wound” for Bajoie’s parents, said Jill Craft, the attorney who represents the couple.
“My clients have been mourning the loss of their son for 7 years,” Craft said. “They are both elderly people and have made it their mission to stay healthy enough to see this matter through. They were relieved when the Parish Attorney’s Office agreed to the settlement because it would have allowed them to put this behind them and move forward.”
Metro Council members said they could only provide limited explanations for their decision to reject the settlement because their discussion took place behind closed doors in executive session.
The council “decided as a group” to reject the settlement due to questions surrounding the case, Councilman Aaron Moak said.
“Don’t get me wrong, I hate that something happened to this gentleman,” Moak said. “But are we settling just to make it go away? I don’t want to open us up to people just coming in and asking for a settlement, and we’ll pay it.”
Councilman Rowdy Gaudet said settlements brought before the council from the Parish Attorney’s Office usually raise few questions from council members.
“Most of the instances we get are automobile accidents, sewer backups … this one is not that,” Gaudet said. “This one is an exception and drew some attention because of the nature of what happened.”
Council members said they knew little of the case prior to the settlement coming before them ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.
Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. said he was thinking about his experience as sponsor of the $4.5 million settlement that was offered by Metro Council to Alton Sterling’s five children in February 2021 when he agreed to reject the settlement for Bajoie’s parents.
“4.5 million for Alton, 125,000 for a loss of life in this case, that’s where I stand on this matter,” Dunn said. “I don’t know this family at all, but for me, any time that there’s a police or law enforcement encounter that ends in a death, I take that seriously. If I had brought that item, it wouldn’t have been at that number.”
Bajoie died on June 20, 2015, after a fight in the Scotlandville neighborhood known as the Avenues and an arrest in which he had to be subdued with a stun gun, Baton Rouge police said at the time. Bajoie was tased when he “unexpectedly jumped up and attempted to attack” responding officers, police said.
The lawsuit from Bajoie’s parents disputes that account.
Lawrence and Mabel Bajoie claim their son had been involved in a prior altercation and was unconscious and unarmed, wearing only boxer shorts and lying face down on the ground on Avenue C when officers arrived on the scene.
“Although Mr. Bajoie initially appeared to attempt to rise up from the ground, he turned and fell face down again, unconscious,” the suit states. “Mr. Bajoie ... did not present a danger to officer safety.”
Nevertheless, the suit alleges, two police officers fired stun guns into Bajoie’s back and also repeatedly kicked and punched him.
The family also has videos of Bajoie being tased in the back while he was already on the ground and an expert witness who supports their claim of unnecessary force, Craft said.
“The matter was set for jury trial and we were ready to go, then the city-parish decided it was in their best interest to settle it rather than take the risks of a trial,” Craft said.
The city-parish’s response to the lawsuit points to the report from Bajoie’s autopsy, which “states that the only cause of death was Acute Mixed Drug Intoxication." The city-parish also argued that the tasers were necessary to subdue Bajoie.
Dr. William "Beau" Clark, the coroner, has said there was methamphetamine, amphetamine and synthetic marijuana in Bajoie's system.
Metro Council’s rejection of the settlement returns the matter to Judge Richard Moore’s courtroom in the 19th Judicial District Court.
Craft said Bajoie’s parents have a strong case and could proceed to trial “at great cost to taxpayers.” Craft first plans to request that the Parish Attorney’s Office reintroduces the settlement to Metro Council’s agenda so she can “explain the facts of the case” to council members before they take another vote.
But some members may be unwilling to listen.
Moak said he would rather the case simply proceed to trial for an outcome to be reached.
Councilwoman Jennifer Racca said she would continue to rely on the Parish Attorney’s office to advise the council on next steps, “but the hope that you’re going to come and barter a deal with council members is off the table.”