CONVENT — A former member of the St. James Parish School Board who lost in her attempt to return to the panel in balloting Tuesday has asked for a recount.
Patricia "Ducy" Schexnayder, candidate for the District 5 seat, lost to incumbent Dianne Spencer 599-595, according to complete but unofficial returns.
St. James Clerk of Court Shane LeBlanc said Friday that Schexnayder had asked for a recount, meaning that all of the mail-in, early-voting ballots will be recounted at the courthouse.
The recount will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, LeBlanc said.
Schexnayder said Friday she had heard varying reports from precinct officials throughout election night that she had won.
"If I lost, I lost, but I want it clarified," she said.
Spencer had not returned a phone message Friday.
The two women, both Democrats, have run a tight race before.
Spencer, a first-term School Board member seeking her second term, beat Schexnayder, then a two-term incumbent, in the 2014 election by a 34-vote margin.
In this month's election, Spencer carried only one of four precincts in the district and won among early voters. She and Schexnayder tied in one precinct, and Schexnayder carried the remaining two.
Advocate staff writer David Mitchell contributed to this story.