East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Friday she's extending the parishwide curfew Friday night into Saturday morning.
Mandatory curfew will take effect at midnight and last until 5 a.m. Saturday.
Ascension Parish also announced another curfew, which lasts from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Livingston Parish said its curfew will last from midnight through 6 a.m. each night through Monday morning.
The city of Baker announced a curfew extension from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
"Conditions will be evaluated to determine if it can be lifted or extended," Livingston Parish's emergency respond director Brandi Janes said in an email. "Only those needing to travel to and from work and emergency personnel should be on the roads during the curfew. We apologize for any inconvenience, but residents’ safety and the safety of our first responders is of the upmost importance."
Meanwhile, East Baton Rouge Parish residents looking to cool off, grab food, ice and water as the city-parish continues to bounce back from the effects of Hurricane Ida this weekend have a few options, as the mayor announced new community recharge stations and food distribution sites for Friday.
Each site has air conditioning, WiFi, stations for recharging electronic devices, and food and water while supplies last. Everyone is asked to wear a mask. More charging stations could open as community centers regain power.
On Friday, here's where to find them:
- Leo S. Butler Community Center; 950 E. Washington St.; open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; breakfast served at 10 a.m., lunch at 1:30 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m.
- MLK Community Center; 4000 Gus Young Ave.; open noon to 6 p.m.; lunch at 1:30 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m..
- Jewel J Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road; open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; lunch at 1:30 p.m.
Drive-up food pickup sites are located at the following places Friday:
- Woodlawn Baptist Church, 5805 Jones Creed Road; lunch served at 1:30 p.m.
- BREC, N. Sherwood Forest Park; 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd.; lunch served from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
On Saturday, here's where to find them:
- MLK Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave.; open noon to 6 p.m.; lunch at 1:30 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m.
- Leo S. Butler Community Center; 950 E. Washington St.; open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; breakfast served at 10 a.m., lunch at 1:30 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m.
- Jewel J Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road; open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Southern University game will be streamed at the site.
Drive-up food pickup sites Saturday can be found at:
- Pennington YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Highway; 5:30 p.m.
- @Highland, 1 Smart Way; 12:30 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 22911 Reams Road; 12:30 p.m.
The site below will be distributing food, water and ice starting at 8 a.m. Saturday (until supplies last):
- BREC Burbank Park Soccer Complex, South Pavilion; 12400 Burbank Drive