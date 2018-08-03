Architects for the trouble-plagued downtown Baton Rouge library construction project have recommended lifting the steel structure and adding welding, steel plates, bracing and structural stiffeners to make the building sound, according to an update Friday.

The welding and stiffeners should be added "in an number of locations," the statement from WHLC Architecture says, "to ensure the permanent integrity of the building structure."

The WHLC update emphasizes that the designers worked with the general contractor, a city-parish outside structural expert and other peer reviewers to come up with the solution for the building. A structural material science expert analyzed the stresses on the building's structure, they said.

Buquet and LeBlanc, the general contractor, has previously denied any culpability for the faults that led to the cracks.

The library’s construction problems began April 18, when workers saw cracks in the welding of support beams that hold up the library’s third and fourth floors that are meant to extend out past the building’s base.

+2 Structural engineer identifies nearly 20 steel connections to review inside downtown library A structural engineer for the downtown River Center Branch Library identified nearly 20 steel connections in the building that he asked the co…

Although architects initially said fixes for the problems should be complete by April 20, repairs have stalled and sidewalks are still closed around the massive structure. Hydraulic lifts were installed April 30 to give extra support to the upper floors and make the building stable again.

The city-parish announced April 27 that it hired a third-party engineering company, Exponent, to review the problems at the library construction site.

In the weeks leading up to the cracks, an April 11 report from Buquet and LeBlanc did not mark any problems with structural stability. WHLC site reports during March mostly focused on the progress of the library’s roofing.

More details to come.