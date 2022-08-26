Cats who live in their kennels much of the time and mama dogs who need a safe place to care for their puppies are the beneficiaries of an $85,000 grant awarded this month to CARA's House, the animal shelter in Ascension Parish.
"We've already started on the plans and, hopefully, in four to six weeks, will start construction on two new buildings," said Reagan Daniel, president of the CARA's House board and a fulltime volunteer at the shelter on Airline Highway in Sorrento.
The "Animal Welfare Organization" grant from Petco Love, the nonprofit arm of the Petco retailer, will pay for a new cat adoption building that will give cats an open "community room," as well as a screened-in porch, to roam and play in.
The new cat center will free up one of three modular buildings now housing cats — although many are housed in the shelter's main facility, as well — that in the future will be used to house cats and dogs that need to be separated from the general population for medical care.
The grant also provides the funding for a new facility with two rooms, each devoted to space for a mama dog and her puppies.
"Nursing puppies can't be vaccinated," Daniel said. "Luckily we only have one mama dog, with two puppies, right now. If we had any more, we'd be begging for fosters."
The little dog family now at CARA's is housed in a kennel in one of the shelter's two restrooms.
The grant is a boon for CARA's House, which, like shelters across the country, has seen an uptick in the number of animals it receives, linked to the high number of pets adopted during the height of the pandemic and then, in some cases, abandoned.
"Our returns are not at that much of an increase," Daigle said. "It's more the strays."
"When people call about owner surrenders of pets, we're telling them they'll need to wait about two months," Daigle said. "We literally have no room."
The shelter currently has 500 animals — 350 cats and 150 dogs — which is already ahead of the 25% increase in numbers it saw in 2021, she said.
Animals are also housed at the homes of 100 foster volunteers, she said.
Daigle said that transports of animals to out-of-state shelters have slowed down in light of overcrowded animal shelters across the country.
Still, staff and volunteers for CARA's House were there around midnight one night last week to load 15 dogs on its van and drive them to the New Orleans airport for a charitable flight headed to New Jersey and new homes.
Another such flight is planned for next week, Daigle said.
And on Saturday, CARA's House will be holding a "Clear the Shelter" event, with healthy, vaccinated and neutered or spayed pets available for adoption, with discounted fees of $25 for cats and $50 for dogs.
CARA's House euthanizes only very ill animals and those that are aggressive.
Chelsea Staley, director of lifesaving for Petco Love, said that in awarding its grants (totaling more than $30 million every year given to organizations nationwide), the nonprofit is "looking at the hardest working, under-resourced, super effective and efficient shelters across the country."
"We try to fund the shelters with a gritty determination to save pets' lives," Staley said.