Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said he's facing an increasing number of disciplinary battles with rank-and-file officers, leading the East Baton Rouge Metro Council to increase the amount of money he can spend on outside counsel to defend his decision-making.
The approval came at Wednesday's Metro Council meeting and increases the police chief's 2020 contract with attorney Timothy Hardy of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson to $130,168 — up from an initially agreed upon ceiling of $78,000.
Though a relatively small amount of money in the city-parish budget, the increase drew interest from several council members, who questioned whether the work of advising Paul on disciplinary matters could be better performed by in-house lawyers from the Parish Attorney's Office.
“It may make more sense financially to bring it back in-house,” said Councilman Dwight Hudson. “My concern is that if we continue down this road, at some point, we’re going to be spending $130,000 in a calendar year on something that can be done in-house for much cheaper.”
Parish Attorney Andy Dotson said bringing the work in-house is a possibility, but said the contract fluctuates year-to-year and very well could be below $78,000 in the future.
“You have years that you go high, and you have years that you go low,” Dotson said. “It depends on the market, it depends on how much work that particular client has that year, and this year, Chief Paul, unfortunately has a lot of work. Next year he may not have a lot of work.”
The contracted attorney represents Paul on all disciplinary matters, including before the municipal civil service board, where officers can formally appeal the punishments Paul levies against them. Paul took office in January 2018 and has since implemented a number of reforms, often butting heads with the department's union in the process.
Councilman Cleve Dunn, Jr. asked whether the transition in culture has resulted in increased disciplinary actions, but Paul said he didn't have that data readily available. He only said that the number of appeals — particularly for minor offenses — has increased.
Paul pointed to a recent appeal of a warning letter that he issued against an officer. He said that, as far he knows, such a minor discipline has never been appealed.
"Normally, what I’m told by my staff, through their many years in this police department, those type of cases were not being appealed at the rate that they are now," Paul said.