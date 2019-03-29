A former Gonzales man once on the run after an August 2016 double shooting in Ascension Parish has been found guilty of first-degree murder in Colorado, in the second of two slayings in that state three months after he fled Louisiana.
The conviction of Mikhail Anthony Purpera, 31, earlier this month means he faces a second mandatory life sentence without parole in the two November 2016 slayings in Colorado, Arapahoe County prosecutors said.
On Friday, prosecutors in Ascension Parish said they will not pursue the pending charges against Purpera in Gonzales in light of the second conviction and a lack of cooperation from one of the key victims, Purpera's onetime girlfriend, in the August 2016 shootings in Louisiana.
"At this point, we're not going to do anything with it. We don't have a victim (willing to cooperate) and he's serving two life sentences," said Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin.
Further complicating matters, if authorities in Ascension were to prosecute Purpera, they would have to make provisions for transporting the now-maximum security prisoner, Cavalier added.
Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler described Purpera as a "coldblooded and wanton killer."
"Our community, the planet, is better off with this guy behind bars forever," Brauchler said in a statement. "This is why we build prisons.”
In August, a Denver, Colorado, jury had convicted Purpera of first-degree felony murder in the slaying of 54-year-old man Wayland Busby. Purpera was later sentenced to life without parole in that case.
Busby was killed about a week before Patrick Murphy, 33, of Englewood, Colorado.
Arapahoe County prosecutors said witnesses told police that Purpera shot Busby to steal his marijuana but killed Murphy a week later because Purpera was "getting a rush off it.”
On March 22, Purpera was convicted on first-degree felony murder, first-degree murder with extreme indifference, aggravated robbery and other counts in the Murphy slaying. Purpera is scheduled for sentencing April 23.
“This defendant left a trail of victims from Louisiana to Colorado. Using a gun he should never have had because he’s a convicted felon, he brutally killed Patrick Murphy," Arapahoe County Chief Deputy District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement. "I’m incredibly grateful to the brave witnesses who came forward and for the jury’s verdict, bringing some measure of justice to Patrick’s family."
In Gonzales, Purpera had been wanted by police officers on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of felony car theft related to the August 2016 shooting.
City police have said Purpera rammed and shot up a Chevy TrailBlazer the morning of Aug. 22, 2016. He had stolen a car and followed a female acquaintance who had been picked up from her apartment complex by a male friend.
The male friend, who was driving, was shot in the abdomen but survived.
Purpera was originally picked up on a shoplifting count on Nov. 12, 2016, in the city of Englewood, Colorado, months after he had absconded from Louisiana. Gonzales city police were running down rumors that Purpera, formerly of 10165 Lake Park Ave., Gonzales, had fled to Mississippi or even Mexico.
City police cooperated with Colorado prosecutors during their investigation and law enforcement officials were able to link shell casings from the shooting in Louisiana to the gun used in the slayings in Colorado, city police and Colorado prosecutors have said.
Gonzales police, at the time Purpera fled, had questioned how he was able to stay on the run with no known means of support for so long.
Based a Greyhound ticket found on Purpera after his arrest in Colorado and witnesses' statements to police, it appears he was in Colorado less than two weeks after the Louisiana shooting and had spent his time among the Denver area's transient community, Colorado arrest reports show.
When the Colorado officers did pick him up, they also found he was in possession of a .40-caliber handgun later linked to the slaying of Busby, who was found shot in his tent on Nov. 5, 2016, where he was living along the South Platte River in Denver.
Witnesses told detectives in Englewood that Purpera had also bragged about killing another man near an Englewood duck pond not far from where the first man had been killed.
Police checked out the pond then but, with the pond still frozen in the winter weather, were initially unable to find any evidence of a slaying.
In February 2017, the pond was drained for sediment removal, and a passer-by spotted the body of man who turned out to be Murphy.