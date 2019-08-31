LSU fans can now quench their thirst in Death Valley — instead of its parking lot.
The Tiger’s Saturday night opener against Georgia Southern featured stadium-wide alcohol sales for the first time since the Southeastern Conference officially lifted its ban in May.
“We can walk around with beers? Yes? Shut the front door!” yelped Cindy Koppenhangen. “Now I can drink my beer and watch my daughter,” she said, explaining that her child — a Tiger Girl dancer — had gotten “highly annoyed” in the past when she chose the beer garden over her performance.
Last season, beer and wine was available only in a section called "The Chute," which had paid passes and did not allow stadium goers to take drinks outside of the area. For Saturday’s game, the university’s concessionaire hired more than 200 extra staffers and placed 40 new portable concession locations to sell alcohol across Tiger Stadium.
"This is all about enhancing the fan experience, responding to the feedback from our fans and doing it responsibly," LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said when the policy change was announced in June.
The sound of cans popping and ice crushing echoed throughout Tiger Stadium as fans began to filter in from tailgates outside. The stadium itself doesn’t have substantial enough cold storage, particularly frozen storage, to hold and keep cool the tens of thousands of beer cans necessary. The university solved that dilemma by trucking in more than 80 tons of ice.
“It gives you that ultimate football experience,” said Glen Sins, his son, a first time attendee, in tow. “I think it's great, especially when you have kids.”
While most fans expressed excitement over the new policy, it didn't come without some criticisms.
Some complained that the prices — $8 for domestic beer, $9 for premium beer and wine — were too high. Others hoped for wider selection “ They need more choices. They need Miller Lite!” said Robert Anglin.
A handful of lines grew lengthy as concession workers tirelessly poured sometimes foamy cans of beer into plastic cups, a safety measure to prevent potentially harmful objects from being hurled onto the field.
Kiosks accepting credit cards experienced spotty coverage that delayed sales and one concession worker said her fingers “hurt like hell” from opening so many cans.
The university said it planned to send out a survey to ticket holders following the game for feedback and would continuously monitor wait times, product availability and quality during the game. Some fans already had ideas for areas of improvement.
“Next they should add beer pong tables,” suggested Sam Linette, who was wearing purple and gold overalls. “You think I’m joking, but I’m completely serious.” His similarly coveralled friend, Clayton Kimball, added that the policy changes “makes the game feel more American.”
LSU also debuted its “Safe Driver Tiger” program on Saturday, allowing designated drivers to identify themselves at two locations in Tiger Stadium in exchange for a voucher for free concessions.
“They won’t be serving beer for long. Kids make stupid choices, especially in the heat,” said a skeptical Donalda Abadie. “Hopefully I’m wrong.” Her husband signed up to be a “safe driver,” though she said neither of them drink.
Staffers manning one of the two safe driver locations said just before kickoff they had about 15 people — “mostly middle aged or older” — sign up. They said they had originally hoped to attract a younger crowd.
Wendy Deville, who was wearing a purple and gold shirt that read “wineaux,” said she was delighted she could finally enjoy a glass of wine in the stands instead of retreating to the parking lot or beer garden.
“It’s great. People were sneaking it in anyway,” she said.