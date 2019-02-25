The proponents pushing the creation of the new city of St. George have secured the signatures they need to get the measure on the ballot, Registrar Steve Raborn announced today.

According to a signed statement Raborn released through the state's Attorney General's Office, 14,585 signatures from registered voters living within the boundaries of the proposed city were accepted and verified by his office from the petition proponents submitted Oct. 15.

The petition needs valid signatures from 25 percent of the registered voters within St. George's proposed boundary at the time the petition drive officially began.

That pinned the proponents' goal at 12,951 valid signatures to get the proposal on the ballot.

Raborn has forwarded the petition certification to the governor's office, who will determine if it meets the qualifications to call an election.

Drew Murrell, an attorney and spokesman for the St. George campaign, said Monday it's up to the discretion of the governor to set the election. The petition's verification this week means the governor could set the election as early as May or wait and place it on the November ballot. If not, the governor could set a special election another time this year, Murrell said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.