The suspect in Saturday's shooting of a neighbor on West Chalfont Drive was wearing all-black clothing, a ski mask and a holstered handgun, when he approached the unarmed victim and shot him after a verbal and physical fight, an affidavit of arrest says.
The suspect has been identified as Henry Williams III, who, witnesses told investigators, lived across the street from the victim, Ronald Leduff, 25, who died of his gunshot wounds at the hospital Saturday night.
At about 5 p.m. Saturday, Leduff arrived at his house in the 500 block of West Chalfont Drive and had greeted neighbors and checked his mailbox, when Williams crossed the street, in his gear that included a ballistic-style vest, and began to argue with Leduff, the affidavit says.
The argument turned into a physical fight, before Leduff began to run away from Williams, who, witnesses said, shot the fleeing man several times.
Leduff was transported to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Williams barricaded himself in his house across the street, repeatedly firing at East Baton Rouge Sheriff's SWAT team officers and deputies.
Williams was injured in the exchange of gunfire and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Williams, 34, was arrested on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.