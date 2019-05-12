Can the license to carry a concealed weapon be added to the digital driver’s license app?
"No," says Louisiana State Police spokesman Lt. Nick Manale, "that capability is not accessible at this time, but is being evaluated for future use."
Information also can be found at https://lawallet.com.
Construction delays
Why is the construction at Brightside and Nicholson drives taking so long to complete?
"Construction has been slow but is picking up pace," says Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage. "Delays in utility relocations and dealing with traffic control has been a challenge. Also when you are having to replace an old bridge on Nicholson and trying to keep the roadway moving at a reasonable speed, it has created some delays.
"As I am sure your readers know and understand, weather over the past three months has not been very favorable. Installation of drain pipe along the roadways with wet conditions makes things only more challenging.
"I do believe that once we get construction activities above the ground, things will start to move forward. All I can ask is for the motoring public to work with us in getting this very needed intersection improvement completed."