GONZALES — A Gonzales man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison following a guilty plea to sex with a 15-year-old girl, prosecutors in Ascension Parish said Thursday.
Leslie Davis, 44, admitted to sheriff's detectives in October that he had sex with the girl shortly before he was arrested on a count of carnal knowledge of juvenile, prosecutors with the 23rd Judicial District said Thursday.
At the time of his arrest, deputies were responding to a complaint filed Oct. 25, 2017.
In an agreement with Assistant District Attorneys Joni Buquoi and Leila Braswell, Davis pleaded guilty to the carnal knowledge count Monday before Judge Jason Verdigets, prosecutors said.
As part of the sentence, Davis must register as a sex offender or child predator for 15 years after his release from prison, prosecutors said.